'Fantastic moment' as Harrogate Beer Festival organisers hand over £40k to local charities

Harrogate Round Table’s beer event has been hailed the ‘most successful’ ever.

The organisers of the Harrogate Beer Festival have proudly completed cheque presentations to four local charities following the success of this year’s event, which raised an incredible £40,000 for local good causes.

Held in March at The Crown Hotel, the 2025 festival was the most successful to date, generating over £100,000 in revenue and attracting record attendance from across the region.

The festival continues to grow in both scale and impact, with the main beneficiaries this year including Martin House Hospice, Harrogate Samaritans, The Jordan Legacy and HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project).

Boosting local charities - Cheque presentation by Harrogate Beer Festival to HELP (Harrogate Easier Living Project). (Picture contributed)

Representatives from Harrogate Round Table, the volunteer-led group behind the event, have spent the past few weeks handing over special presentation cheques to celebrate the impact of the festival with each beneficiary.

“It’s always a fantastic moment to hand over the funds raised by the Harrogate Beer Festival.

"This year’s event was our biggest yet, and we’re thrilled to see the money going to such vital, locally focused organisations,” said Gary Thompson of Harrogate Round Table.

“Thanks to the support of local sponsors, breweries, musicians and festival-goers, the atmosphere was great and the impact will be felt across our community.”

Since its inception, the Harrogate Beer Festival has raised more than £540,000 for local charities and community projects.

In addition to great beer and live music, the festival’s popular Friday Business Networking session has become a highlight on the local corporate calendar, offering sponsors a high-visibility platform and a fantastic atmosphere for entertaining clients and colleagues.

Planning is already under way for the 2026 Harrogate Beer Festival, which will return to The Crown Hotel on Friday, March 6 and Saturday, March 7, 2026.

The event will once again feature a wide selection of beers from local and regional breweries, alongside live entertainment.

“With our sponsorship packages and business networking slots selling out so quickly this year, we’d strongly encourage any local businesses looking to get involved in 2026 to get in touch as early as possible,” added Gary.

For sponsorship enquiries and more information, visit www.harrogatebeerfestival.co.uk