Fantastic Harrogate Advertiser competition to win VIP tickets for The Country Living Christmas Fair 2023

An essential part of Harrogate's festive season, The Country Living Christmas Fair is back soon to deliver the chance to shop in style with a glass of prosecco in hand from an abundance of artisan designers.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Running from November 30 to December 3 at Harrogate Convention Centre, the Harrogate Advertiser has teamed up with organisers to offer a superb competition to win VIP tickets.

These will allow you to indulge in unlimited bubbles, enjoy fast-track entry, and unwind in a VIP lounge retreat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three lucky people have the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets and embrace the Christmas spirit in unparalleled style.

The Country Living Christmas Fair in Harrogate regularly attracts 15,000 across the four-day event. (Picture contributed)

The Country Living Christmas Fair regularly attracts 15,000 across the four-day event which boasts a magical food and drink emporium, hands-on workshops, tailored tasting sessions and a huge array of unique gifts from the UK’s leading crafters, designers and artisans.

A key part of Harrogate’s festive calendar for more than ten years, this year’s fair promises a weather-proof indoor festive experience from sourcing tasty tipples to hearing insights from top chefs sharing seasonal showstopper recipes.

Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair VIP Ticket Competition

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To be in a chance to win in our great The Country Living Christmas Fair VIP ticket competition, just answer the question:

What iconic venue hosts the Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair?

Send your answer to [email protected] with the subject line Country Living Christmas Fair.

Please include your daytime contact details (name, email and phone).

Entries must be received by 2pm on Friday, November 10.

The winners will be notified by 2pm on Monday, November 13.

Usual National World competition rules apply.

For more details, visit www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Country Living magazine is aimed at readers who love home décor, recipes and country living and has been supporting small businesses since 1991.

Some of the exhibitors announced include unique wall art from StavesArt, founded by architecture student Ben Staves, and The Wanda Coyne Collection, by an antiques dealer with an eye for design, offering home accessories inspired by antique prints with botanical, porcelain and zoological themes.

There is also unique clothing, such as luxury maternity brand, The Mum Collective.

Fay Rayner, event director, said: “The event is a great opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to thousands of visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience.”