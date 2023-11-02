Fantastic Harrogate Advertiser competition to win VIP tickets for The Country Living Christmas Fair 2023
Running from November 30 to December 3 at Harrogate Convention Centre, the Harrogate Advertiser has teamed up with organisers to offer a superb competition to win VIP tickets.
These will allow you to indulge in unlimited bubbles, enjoy fast-track entry, and unwind in a VIP lounge retreat.
Three lucky people have the chance to win a pair of VIP tickets and embrace the Christmas spirit in unparalleled style.
The Country Living Christmas Fair regularly attracts 15,000 across the four-day event which boasts a magical food and drink emporium, hands-on workshops, tailored tasting sessions and a huge array of unique gifts from the UK’s leading crafters, designers and artisans.
A key part of Harrogate’s festive calendar for more than ten years, this year’s fair promises a weather-proof indoor festive experience from sourcing tasty tipples to hearing insights from top chefs sharing seasonal showstopper recipes.
Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair VIP Ticket Competition
To be in a chance to win in our great The Country Living Christmas Fair VIP ticket competition, just answer the question:
What iconic venue hosts the Harrogate Country Living Christmas Fair?
Send your answer to [email protected] with the subject line Country Living Christmas Fair.
Please include your daytime contact details (name, email and phone).
Entries must be received by 2pm on Friday, November 10.
The winners will be notified by 2pm on Monday, November 13.
Usual National World competition rules apply.
For more details, visit www.harrogateadvertiser.co.uk.
Country Living magazine is aimed at readers who love home décor, recipes and country living and has been supporting small businesses since 1991.
Some of the exhibitors announced include unique wall art from StavesArt, founded by architecture student Ben Staves, and The Wanda Coyne Collection, by an antiques dealer with an eye for design, offering home accessories inspired by antique prints with botanical, porcelain and zoological themes.
There is also unique clothing, such as luxury maternity brand, The Mum Collective.
Fay Rayner, event director, said: “The event is a great opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their products to thousands of visitors eager to have a unique shopping experience.”
Tickets are on sale now at: https://www.countrylivingfair.com/harrogate/