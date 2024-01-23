'Fantastic' efforts by Harrogate Jobcentre as town's unemployment figures fall but problems remain in key sectors
Employment statistics from Harrogate Jobcentre show that the total claimant count in the Harrogate local authority area for the year to December 2023 was 1,645, a reduction of 30 on the previous year equivalent to a two per cent fall.
Michael Dales, Employer and Partnership Manager for Harrogate Jobcentre said: "We introduced a range of sector-based work academy programmes running at Harrogate Jobcentre using local training providers.
"The impact of moving customers into work has been fantastic and Harrogate will continue to deliver these programs in 2024 with the help of great work being done by work coaches.”
But there is still much to be done to address skills shortages and plug gaps in Harrogate’s staffing requirements, in particular, in the care sector and hospitality industry.
Last year saw Harrogate Jobcentre build new partnerships with local businesses such as Morrisons Chippendales.
It’s something that will continue in 2024, said Mr Dales.
"Through Harrogate Jobcentre we have built partnerships and held training events.
"Our focus is on helping employers grow their business by opening up jobcentres for on-site recruitment.
"We are also ramping up online and in person jobsfairs to offer every jobseeker an opportunity to make progress.
“There remains plenty of vacancies across Harrogate, and our work coaches stand ready to support people, of whatever health condition or age, take the first steps back to work.”