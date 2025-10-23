'Fantastic' childcare places boost for town praised by Harrogate MP during school visit

A Harrogate school has been praised by the town’s MP for its “dedication to both its pupils and the wider community” after winning Department for Education for a new nursery.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, made his remarks after visiting Coppice Valley Primary School to learn more about its successful bid for Department for Education funding to build a new on-site nursery.

The Harrogate primary school is among the first to be chosen for Phase 1 of the funding programme, part of the Government’s initiative to increase access to affordable childcare.

The new nursery is scheduled to open by autumn 2026.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, during his visit to Coppice Valley Primary School. (Picture contributed)

During his visit, Mr Gordon met with the headteacher and staff to learn how the new nursery will benefit local families, strengthen early years education, and help meet rising demand for childcare places.

He left the visit impressed by the school and its “broad, engaging curriculum and outdoor learning opportunities", as well as its strong commitment to sustainability, including clothes recycling and solar panels.

The Harrogate MP welcomed the news that such an excellent setting would now be able to support even more children but also warned that more support was needed from the Government across the early years sector.

"The new nursery is fantastic news for the local community and a real credit to Coppice Valley, giving more children access to high-quality early years education,” said Mr Gordon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"During my visit, I could see how dedicated the staff are to their pupils’ development.

"It’s encouraging to see the school being supported to expand its vital work.

"While I fully support the Government’s efforts to increase affordable childcare, it’s crucial that private and voluntary nurseries, who provide the majority of places, also receive the funding they desperately need."

Tom Gordon MP has previously called on the Government to increase funding for private and voluntary nurseries, which deliver the majority of early years places.

Another recent initiative saw the Government is guaranteeing access to 30 hours a week of childcare during term time to working parents of children aged between nine months and four years old.