'Fantastic' childcare places boost for town praised by Harrogate MP during school visit
Tom Gordon, Liberal Democrat MP for Harrogate and Knaresborough, made his remarks after visiting Coppice Valley Primary School to learn more about its successful bid for Department for Education funding to build a new on-site nursery.
The Harrogate primary school is among the first to be chosen for Phase 1 of the funding programme, part of the Government’s initiative to increase access to affordable childcare.
The new nursery is scheduled to open by autumn 2026.
During his visit, Mr Gordon met with the headteacher and staff to learn how the new nursery will benefit local families, strengthen early years education, and help meet rising demand for childcare places.
He left the visit impressed by the school and its “broad, engaging curriculum and outdoor learning opportunities", as well as its strong commitment to sustainability, including clothes recycling and solar panels.
The Harrogate MP welcomed the news that such an excellent setting would now be able to support even more children but also warned that more support was needed from the Government across the early years sector.
"The new nursery is fantastic news for the local community and a real credit to Coppice Valley, giving more children access to high-quality early years education,” said Mr Gordon.
"During my visit, I could see how dedicated the staff are to their pupils’ development.
"It’s encouraging to see the school being supported to expand its vital work.
"While I fully support the Government’s efforts to increase affordable childcare, it’s crucial that private and voluntary nurseries, who provide the majority of places, also receive the funding they desperately need."
Tom Gordon MP has previously called on the Government to increase funding for private and voluntary nurseries, which deliver the majority of early years places.
Another recent initiative saw the Government is guaranteeing access to 30 hours a week of childcare during term time to working parents of children aged between nine months and four years old.