Fans don't stop loving Harrogate music event on its seventh anniversary

By Graham Chalmers
Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:15 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The founder of one of Harrogate’s most popular music events has talked about his excitement at reaching its seventh anniversary.

As he unveiled plans to celebrate classic rock albums event Vinyl Session with a special charity night at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Colin Paine said: “It’s hard to believe its seven years since the first “concept trial” of Vinyl Sessions events,

"Although the pandemic brought events to a halt temporarily, our re-launch last year has already raised around £3,500 so far for.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’m still delighted to see many of our long-term supporters along with lots of new faces.

Officially the fifth best selling album of all time, the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours will star in the next Harrogate Vinyl Sessions event. (Picture contributed)Officially the fifth best selling album of all time, the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours will star in the next Harrogate Vinyl Sessions event. (Picture contributed)
Officially the fifth best selling album of all time, the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours will star in the next Harrogate Vinyl Sessions event. (Picture contributed)

"As custodian of a large collection of both modern and vintage Hi-Fi equipment these events unite people’s interest in Classic albums, Artists & audio equipment – to be raising funds whilst having a great time is truly amazing.

For the Wednesday, May 7 anniversary night, Vinyl Sessions is to re-run its very first album – the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours on a rare and restored powerful Sony audio menu from the mid-1970s.

Officially the fifth best selling album of all time, the event will utilise an original 1977 pressing of this quintessential, hit-laden 1970s album.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As usual, the fun will starts at 7.30pm with Colin’s introduction followed by a musical introduction by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The playback in full will be accompanied by a video by Jim Dobbs.

All monies will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Advance booking to secure a seat is advised.

For tickets, see: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vinylsessions-present-for-out-7th-anniversary-fleetwood-mac-rumours-tickets-1325196902609

Related topics:HarrogateArtists

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice