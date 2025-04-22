Fans don't stop loving Harrogate music event on its seventh anniversary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The founder of one of Harrogate’s most popular music events has talked about his excitement at reaching its seventh anniversary.

As he unveiled plans to celebrate classic rock albums event Vinyl Session with a special charity night at Starling Independent Bar Cafe Kitchen, Colin Paine said: “It’s hard to believe its seven years since the first “concept trial” of Vinyl Sessions events,

"Although the pandemic brought events to a halt temporarily, our re-launch last year has already raised around £3,500 so far for.

"I’m still delighted to see many of our long-term supporters along with lots of new faces.

Officially the fifth best selling album of all time, the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours will star in the next Harrogate Vinyl Sessions event. (Picture contributed)

"As custodian of a large collection of both modern and vintage Hi-Fi equipment these events unite people’s interest in Classic albums, Artists & audio equipment – to be raising funds whilst having a great time is truly amazing.

For the Wednesday, May 7 anniversary night, Vinyl Sessions is to re-run its very first album – the ever-popular Fleetwood Mac’s Rumours on a rare and restored powerful Sony audio menu from the mid-1970s.

Officially the fifth best selling album of all time, the event will utilise an original 1977 pressing of this quintessential, hit-laden 1970s album.

As usual, the fun will starts at 7.30pm with Colin’s introduction followed by a musical introduction by the Harrogate Advertiser’s Graham Chalmers.

The playback in full will be accompanied by a video by Jim Dobbs.

All monies will go to Harrogate Hospital Community Charity.

Advance booking to secure a seat is advised.