Famous TV celebrity visits legendary Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough and leaves pants behind

Well-known broadcaster, talk show host and comedian Jonathan Ross visited Mother Shipton’s Cave in Knaresborough to discover the mysterious legends of the Yorkshire Prophetess.

The filming at the oldest tourist attraction to charge a fee in England came as part of his new TV series, Myths and Legends, which see Ross travelling the UK on the hunt for incredible tales, mysteries and local legends.

During his visit to Mother Shipton’s, Jonathan also visited the incredible historical landmark, The Petrifying Well which can turn everyday items to stone.

TV broadcaster Jonathan Ross in Knaresborough with 'Mother Shipton' at Mother Shipton's Cave.

For centuries this was believed to be magic but we now know it is due to the unusually high mineral content in the water.

A spokesperson for Mother Shipton’s said: “We loved having Jonathan Ross visit us.

"He was such a down to earth and funny chap, exactly as you see him on television.

"He was genuinely interested in the story of Mother Shipton and awestruck by the geological phenomenon that is the Petrifying Well.

One of those is Jonathan Ross's pants - The Petrifying Well at Mother Shipton's Cave.

"He also spoke very highly of our beautiful town of Knaresborough and enjoyed chatting with locals in the pub in between filming.

"We are providing him and his team with regular updates on the petrification progress of the bright orange pants he left with us!”

During Jonathan’s time in Knaresborough, he was keen to learn more about Mother Shipton and the cave in which she’s said to have been born more than 500 years ago.

Jonathan learns that it is widely believed Mother Shipton had the ability to predict the future and foretold several historical events such as the Great Fire of London.

As well as being famed for her prophecies, Mother Shipton was also said to be a healer who created all sorts of wonderful potions.

In the finished episode, Jonathan spends time mixing his own potions using the same herbs Mother Shipton would have done.