Famous Scandinavian store just days away from launching its first-ever branch in Harrogate

A new shop is to open in Cambridge Street in Harrogate boasting an international reputation.

Taking over the location at 37 Cambridge Street vacated by Cosy Club Bar and Restaurant closed when it closed in March 2024, Søstrene Grene is a family-owned Danish homewear retail chain.

Founded in Aarhus, Denmark in 1973 by married team Inger Grene and Knud Cresten, hence the name of the business – ‘Søstrene Grene' is Danish for 'the Grene sisters'.

Since then it has launched stores across Europe, including Reykjavik in Iceland and, in recent years, Britain, where Nottingham was its first in 2016.

Work is currently progressing on its new Harrogate shop which will specialise in furniture, kitchenware, lighting, bathroom accessories, crafts, gardening, gifts, stationery, travel accessories, children's toys, and snacks.

Sometimes described as a “little Ikea”, Søstrene Grene is a little cooler and a little different than the norm.

New products are usually released weekly and available for a short time to create “an experience of discovery and uniqueness”.

The focus is on Scandinavian design, with floral elements, priced very affordably.

The store’s furniture is renowned for being both functional and practical but pleasing to the eye, striving to offer customers beautiful experiences and some traditional hygge, the Danish concept that describes a feeling of coziness, comfort, and well-being.

Søstrene Grene is looking to recruit staff, including a sales assistant with 4–12-hour temporary and permanent contracts available.

They must be available to work weekdays and weekends.

Overtime is available.