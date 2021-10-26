Famous £3m Harrogate charity event postponed until 2022
A spectacular Harrogate charity event which has raised an incredible £3m for Barnardo's work since 2002 will not happen for the second year running because of the pandemic - but there is a pledge it will return in 2022.
Described as a difficult decision to make," the committee which organises the ball felt unable to go ahead safely with the annual charity event, which is usually hosted at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate each November.
The official statement said:
"We have reluctantly decided that the Firecracker Ball 2021 is to be postponed until 2022, when we are able to hold our usual spectacular event.
"The decision has been a difficult one, as the funds and generous donations we receive from the event have never been more important for Barnardo' s.
"We are making sure that we do our best to raise as much as we can in other ways at such a difficult time for everyone, but we can’t do it without support and we know the young people who Barnardo’s care for need our help even more than usual at the moment, as the challenges they are already facing are being exacerbated by the isolation of lockdown and the ongoing situation.
"We launched a JustGiving appeal page last year that people can donate to. We’re grateful to anyone who can support. No donation is too small because it all ensures Barnardo’s can continue providing crucial care to vulnerable young people.
"Our hope is to still raise a wonderful amount of money in this difficult year to go to Barnardo's vital work in Yorkshire.
"Since 2002, we have raised an over an incredible £3m for Barnardo's work in reaching out to vulnerable children and young people.
"We will be back with a live Firecracker Ball in 2022 and, until then, we hope everyone stays safe. "