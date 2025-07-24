Famous North Yorks brewery announces new appointments as it bucks negative trends in beer sector

After recording a rise in pre-tax profits this year Yorkshire’s most legendary brewery has announced more moves as part of its growth plans.

Family-controlled T&R Theakston, which has been brewing beers in Masham for almost 200 years, recorded a pre-tax profit of £271K for the period, an increase from £248K in the previous year, marking the third consecutive year of growth for the business

The brewery enjoyed a successful start to 2025 securing new listings for Nowt Peculier 0.0% beer in 170 Sainsbury’s stores nationwide, as well as increased distribution for Theakston Quencher in more than 500 ASDA and Morrisons stores.

Now it is making a new push to increase its network of on-trade stockists by announcing two new appointments.

Cameron Whitehouse has been appointed T&R Theakston 's West Midlands Business Development Manager in Masham while Chris Bond is to join as North East Business Development Manager. (Picture contributed)

Chris Bond is to join the business as North East Business Development Manager, having previously held roles at Molson Coors, as well as running his own wholesale business in Newcastle.

He will oversee Theakston’s continued growth across the North East working with local bars, pubs and clubs to secure listings for the brewery’s iconic beers including 0.0% Nowt Peculier and its new Peculier IPA.

Cameron Whitehouse has been appointed the brewery’s West Midlands Business Development Manager, bringing to Theakston’s his experience from roles at Carlsberg and Napton cidery, as well as a wealth of insight from management roles in hospitality.

Cameron’s role, which is new to the business, is designed to support Theakston’s growth outside its Northern heartland.

Richard Bradbury, managing director of T&R Theakston, said: “We’re delighted to welcome Chris and Cameron to the team as we continue to increase our reach in the on trade and make Theakston’s legendary beers available to more people.

"We’re seeing increasing demand for independent regional beers and having been brewing in Masham for almost 200 years are keen to continue growing the presence of our award winning beers far and wide.”

As well as investing in its people, Theakston’s recent financial report also highlighted the business’ approach to its longer-term future, with increased capital investment into the brewery supporting its focus on consistent beer quality across both the on and off trade.