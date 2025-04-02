Famous names at glittering launch event for top Harrogate festival in the heart of London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The full line-up for Harrogate’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival 2025 has been unveiled in central London to an audience packed with supporters, politicians, sponsors and prominent authors.

The incredible line-up of special guests coming to the Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival from July 17-20 is, perhaps, the greatest yet in an event widely regarded as the best of its kind in the world.

The summer will see Old Swan Hotel play host to Lee and Andrew Child, Irvine Welsh, Attica Locke, Kate Atkinson, Paula Hawkins, Kate Mosse, Steph McGovern, Val McDermid, and Mark Billingham.

The introduction at the special launch event at Hachette in Carmelite House at Black Friars came from Sharon Canavar, Chief Executive of the festival’s organisers Harrogate International Festivals.

I spy with...Mick Herron, 2025 Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival Programming Chair, and bestselling author behind the Slow Horses TV series, with Title sponsor, Simon Theakston, Chairman of T&R Theakston Ltd. (Picture Mike Whorley)

“I am thrilled to reveal the full programme for this year’s Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival,” she said, after plugging Harrogate’s list of gems including the Royal Baths, Harrogate Theatre and Betty’s tearooms.

"With more than 120 writers and a fantastic mix of crime writing icons and new discoveries, behind-the-scenes exclusives, innovative panels and fun-filled evening events, we can’t wait to welcome everyone to Harrogate.”

In an evening where business mixed with pleasure, Title sponsor, Simon Theakston, Chairman of T&R Theakston Ltd, said: "We are delighted to support the world’s biggest and best crime writing Festival for an incredible 22nd year and to welcome so many legends of the genre and exciting debut writers.”

Mick Herron, 2025 Festival Programming Chair, and bestselling author of the Slough House series, said: “Because it's stories that we're celebrating – stories and storytellers – we’re looking forward to another long weekend of criminal inquiries, forensic examinations and manifold ways of laying bare the human heart without shedding a drop of blood. Or so we hope...”

Theakston Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival is the world’s longest-running and most prestigious celebration of crime writing, and as such is the epicentre of the crime fiction community, something reflected in the attendance at Carmelite House.

Among those in the packed room on the sixth floor overlooking the Thames were Julian Smith, MP for Skipton & Ripon, ‘Queen of Crime’ Val McDermid and the festival Vice-President Julian Lloyd Webber who revealed to this reporter that his first-ever review in print as a young musician in 1970 appeared in the Harrogate Advertiser.

The notable cellist, conductor and broadcaster also revealed he was two-thirds of the way through writing his autobiography.

The Reverend Richard Coles told the Harrogate Advertiser his latest crime novel, A Death on Location, would be released in June while TV and radio presenter Jeremy Vine talked to this reporter about Murder on Line One, his latest crime novel, which will be published later this month.

Other highlights this summer will include the prestigious Theakston Old Peculier Crime Novel of the Year Award and an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the hit Slow Horses TV series with Mick Herron and Emmy award-winning showrunner Will Smith.

Celebrating the Festival’s mission to champion emerging talent, the Critics’ New Blood panel will platform four extraordinary debut novelists R.S. Burnett, A.E. Goldin, Daniel Aubrey and Kate Kemp.

For aspiring writers, Creative Thursday will offer an immersive day of workshops led by industry experts and authors including Vaseem Khan, Will Dean and Laura Shepherd Robinson.