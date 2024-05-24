Famous independent brewery 'incredibly proud' to bring new bar to Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Show this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A new bar is to be launched at Harrogate’s Great Yorkshire Show thanks to a legendary family-owned brewery.

The Great Yorkshire Inn will see independent family-owned brewery T&R Theakston take over the main bar marque at the event this July.

The new bar at Great Yorkshire Showground will have an accompanying shop alongside, offering visitors the opportunity to take home the fruits of the Bedale-based brewery’s almost 200 years of brewing experience.

Simon Theakston, chairman of Theakston Brewery has been closely involved with the Yorkshire Agricultural Society since 1983, having taken on stewardship, trustee, board, Chairman and Presidents roles in that time.

He said: “Having been long-standing supporters of the Show over many years, we’re thrilled to be bringing The Great Yorkshire Inn to the Great Yorkshire Show and continuing our support for the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, widely acclaimed to be organisers of the greatest agricultural show in the country.

"We’ve always been incredibly proud of our Yorkshire roots and brewing heritage.”

The Great Yorkshire Inn will be serving a selection of Theakston’s legendary beers, from favourites such as Old Peculier and Best Bitter, to new products including best-selling 3.4% Quencher and new Peculier IPA.

As one of the last breweries in the country to have an in-house cooperage, and recently working with Journeyman Cooper Euan Findlay to launch Findlay’s Cooperage, the brewery will also be performing live demonstrations of the ancient art of barrel making.

Starting on July 9 and running over four days, the Great Yorkshire Show – now in its 165th year – is a celebration of agriculture, food, farming and countryside.

Organised by the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, it is one of the biggest agricultural events in the UK, and is set to welcome 140,000 visitors over its four days.

Charles Mills, GYS Director said: "We are delighted to welcome The Great Yorkshire Inn as a new addition to the Show this year and are sure it will go down a storm with visitors this year."

For more information on Theakston, visit: https://www.theakstons.co.uk/