Famous Impressionist painting to go on sale for £500,000 in Harrogate this weekend
Interest is expected to be high in the still life painted by Renoir goes when it comes up for sale at The Pavilions of Harrogate, Decorative, Antiques & Art Fair.
Painted by Pierre-Auguste Renoir circa 1903-1905, Coing et Grenade sur un Linge is an oil on canvas still life which will shortly be included in the online catalogue raisonné of the work of the artist being prepared by the Wildenstein Plattner Institute in New York.
The painting of fruit will be offered for sale by art specialists Haynes Fine Art.
Famed for his sensual nudes and charming scenes of pretty women, there was more to Renoir than pleasure and portraiture, as the still life highlights.
In total, 50 specialist dealers from across the UK will take part in the art fair at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate tomorrow, Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 9.
Held in two sumptuous rooms of the Pavilions of Harrogate venue, the fair will offers something for everyone.
Included will be decorative to period furniture, 19th & 20th century jewellery, silver and ceramics to fine paintings, copper and brass, bronze Art Deco statuary, period rugs, fine glass, impressive mirrors, medical and scientific instruments, antiquarian maps and prints; Chinese and Japanese collector’s items and much more.
The event is open from 11am to 5pm, Friday-Saturday and 11am to 4.30pm on Sunday.
Tickets from: https://www.cooperevents.com/harrogate/