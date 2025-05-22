Famous Harrogate-owned family firm reports that sales and profits are soaring

Harrogate's most iconic family-owned business is reporting rising profits in the face of challenging times.

The latest results show that the Bettys & Taylors Group, the company behind the famous cakes and cafes and Yorkshire Tea, increased its sales over the last year, despite a turbulent market.

The Harrogate-owned firm’s recovery post-Covid has been remarkable since it saw a slowdown in growth in 2022 thanks to soaring costs in its tea and coffee supply chain.

In 2023 it was reported that Yorkshire Tea had reached its highest-ever share of the black tea category, a record 36.7%.

Bettys & Taylors’ figures for the financial year ending October 31 2024 are even more impressive.

The group said that sales increased eight per cent to £319.2m, with profit after tax of £20.8m, an increase on £9.6m in 2023.

Collaborative CEO member Paul Cogan, who is a member of the Bettys & Taylors Group Board, said: “Our focus for 2024 was to build on our solid foundations, while adapting, evolving, and strengthening our operations amid growing global challenges.”

The family business is home to three iconic Yorkshire brands – Yorkshire Tea, Bettys and Taylors of Harrogate.

Founded by Taylors in 1886 and part of Bettys & Taylors since 1962, Yorkshire Tea has risen to the top of the highly competitive British tea market with its popular slogan “let’s have a proper brew”.

Located in Starbeck, Yorkshire Tea is renowned for its witty TV adverts and tasteful endorsements by sporting celebrities, musicians and film stars.