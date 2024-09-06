Famous Harrogate music arts figure dies in hospital after brave and long fight

One of Harrogate’s most notable creative figures of the last 50 years has died today.

A cult figure for decades at a national level in music, poetry, art and journalism, the multi-talented Heath Common passed away in Harrogate Hospital after a lengthy and brave battle against illness in which his spirits always remained high, a mark of the calibre of the man.

This fiercely intelligent, independent and charismatic creative artist, who was as equally at home in the world of Top of the Pops as the avant garde, was successful in so many areas and walks of life that he counted Mark E Smith, PP Arnold and Bill Nelson among his diverse circle of friends.

In recent years the former teacher and dedicated Leeds United FC fan recorded for leading independent label Hi4Head records where he combined a flair for memorable rock melodies with well-crafted and incisive beatnik poetry in thrall to the genius of Ginsberg, Burroughs and Ferlinghetti.

Sad news - Harrogate beatnik poet, musician, writer and artist Heath Common, who was once described as the “northern Kevin Ayers”, has died today. (Picture contributed)

Once described as the “northern Kevin Ayers”, even in his final months in Harrogate, he not only remained positive, he also released new music.

His final days saw a new collaboration with Drusilla Verney, former member of 70s psych-rock act Here And Now, an offshoot of the legendary prog band Gong.

Called The World Is On Fire, so good was the official video for this stunning track which addressed a planet in deep peril, that it was premiered only a week ago at the prestigious Portobello Film & Art Festival in London.

Yorkshireman Heath Common, also known as Jeremy Byford, had begun his career in music and spoken word in New York City with Robert Lockwood and Johnny Shines – the stepson and close friend, respectively, of the legendary blues musician Robert Johnson.

Well travelled physically as well as intellectually, he went on to work in the years to come with a wide range of notable musicians, including American guitarist John Fahey and hit late 1980s/early 1990 British indie dance act the Rhythm Sisters.

He also wrote for leading British music papers including the Melody Maker where he wrote articles about the likes of the Stone Roses.

Recent years saw him perform on stage in Hebden Bridge in 2021 in new show Kerouac Lives!, a stunning multi-media tribute inspired by the 100th anniversary of Jack Kerouac’s birth, featuring conversation, readings, poetry and new songs, put together by Leeds University academic and author Simon Warner, northern songwriter John Hardie and Heath himself.

Like everything else the now sadly late Heath Common did in his creative life, it was full of passion and intelligence and presented a view of the world above the plane of the everyday and the petty.

Although not someone particularly happy to suffer fools, he was always generous, friendly and open.

Incredibly kindly, he worked with this writer on several Charm music events in Harrogate over the past decade, usually in collaboration with local independent galleries RedHouse Originals and 108 Fine Art.

He remained a fervent devotee of 'Beat culture’ to the end, even as life itself finally defeated him.

Heath Common is survived by his wife, Honor, who was with him throughout his months in hospital, even in his most trying times, and his daughter Ella.