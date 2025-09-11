Famous Harrogate location's starring role in the cinematic return of a global phenomenon

Organisers of the Great Yorkshire Show can reveal that the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate will feature in the highly anticipated third Downton Abbey movie.

Hundreds of cast, crew and extras were based on the Yorkshire Showground where filming took place for some scenes in Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale.

Downtown Abbey: The Grand Finale will be released globally today with a cast that includes Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley) and Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley).

Actor Jim Carter who plays Mr Carson told ITV This Morning that he was born in Harrogate and even learned to ride his bike at the Showground.

Actor Jim Carter, who plays Mr Carson, with Phyllis Logan, who plays Mrs Hughes, in the new Downton Abbey movie shot partly at at the Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate (Picture (Rory Mulvey/© 2025 FOCUS FEATURES LLC)

Scenes shot at the Harrogate location were based on the Yorkshire County Show, set in 1930, using both permanent and temporary structures on site.

The collecting ring used by riders warming up to compete at the Great Yorkshire Show, was also used as part of the film.

The Showground’s events team who manage the venues and outdoor space throughout the year as The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, worked with the production crew to ensure it was seamless.

Allister Nixon CEO of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society, a registered charity which owns the Showground said: “Our events team from the Great Yorkshire Events Centre had multiple meetings with producers to ensure we found the right location for them including access to power and co-ordinating hire of structures and signage as well as areas to store props and equipment, catering and dressing room trailers.

“Our events team here are used to dealing with film and TV crews who hire our indoor and outdoor spaces and it was a real privilege for us to host such a prestigious production.

“We are proud to be flexible and diverse to meet the requirements of film crews whether it’s within our buildings and event spaces or at any part of our 250 acre grounds.

"We very much look forward to seeing the film.”

All profits raised from space hired or events held on the Showground which operates the Great Yorkshire Events Centre throughout the year, goes back to the registered charity YAS to support the farming industry.