Famous Harrogate cafe is rebranded with a new name after a major refurbishment

An award-winning Harrogate cafe and food hall which has become a regional institution since it was launched 15 years ago is reopening today after a major refurbishment.

Located at the Great Yorkshire Showground, Fodder has been closed since January to undergo a huge refit and is now known as Fodder – Great Yorkshire Food Hall, with the café now known as the Kitchen.

The transformed Fodder features a new café menu, permanent tasting tables for suppliers to sample from, a new butchery counter and even more Yorkshire produce stocked than ever before.

TV presenter Christine Talbot and Peter Wright from The Yorkshire Vet were there to cut the ribbon today Fodder, together with Fodder General Manager Vanessa Pitt and CEO of Yorkshire Agricultural Society Allister Nixon.

Vanessa Pitt, Fodder General Manager said: “We are delighted to welcome our customers back and look forward to this exciting new chapter for Fodder and our suppliers and producers.”

During the closure, Fodder hosted the Fodder Friday’s Breakfast Club with Your Harrogate Radio which welcomed 27 producers and suppliers in over nine weeks, to talk about their businesses and connections to Fodder over the years.

The Fodder team also visited suppliers across Yorkshire to see how their products are skilfully made and prepared using locally grown and reared ingredients.

Fodder has a new logo to update its look, completing the full rebrand for the family of businesses across the showground: The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Harrogate Caravan Park as well as the Great Yorkshire Show.

Allister Nixon Chief Executive of the Yorkshire Agricultural Society which owns Fodder said: “This is a new era for Fodder to take it into the future with a contemporary feel while retaining its warmth and connection to Yorkshire producers.

"We pride ourselves on looking after our suppliers while raising money for the farming community.

"All profits go back to the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to continue its support for the industry.”

The importance of YAS can be judged from the fact that businesses and events held at the Great Yorkshire Showground contributed £73.7 million to the broader economy in 2019.