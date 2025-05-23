Famous Harrogate cafe is named alongside Harrods as among the very best in Britain

A well-known Harrogate food hall and cafe, which underwent a significant rebranding and refurbishment earlier this year, has been named in Britain’s top 21.

Fodder – the Great Yorkshire Food Hall has been hailed by Speciality Food magazine as one of the UK’s best in a guide to the top 21 in the country, a prestigious list which also includes Harrods in London.

Based on the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate, the popular destination was recently reopened after a refurbishment and now sells more Yorkshire produce than ever before.

Its shop and café, now called The Kitchen, underwent a refurbishment earlier this year and reopened in March.

Flashback to day of successful relaunch - Harrogate's Fodder, the Great Yorkshire Food Hall, has been hailed by Speciality Food magazine as one of the UK’s best. (Picture contributed)

All profits go back to registered charity the Yorkshire Agricultural Society to support farmers and the industry.

The magazine describes Fodder as simply ”the place to go” if you want to get a real sense of what Yorkshire’s broad food and drink scene has to offer.

The review also adds: “Every fridge, shelf, freezer and counter is a celebration of this corner of the UK, and there’s a tangible sense of pride in this you can almost feel as you walk around.”

Vanessa Pitt, Fodder Manager, said: “This is a terrific accolade for Fodder and the team.

"Farmers and producers are at the heart of what we do in Fodder; we supply the very best local produce and all profits go back into the farming industry.

"It’s an honour to be recognised nationally.”

Fodder now boasts permanent tasting tables to showcase its suppliers and for customers to enjoy samples, plus a new menu with dishes using produce from the shop.

It is open seven days a week including during the Great Yorkshire Show, which will run from Tuesday, July 8 to Friday, July 11, when the opening hours will be 7am to 7pm and 6am to 5pm for the takeaway.

Normal opening is: Shop 9am to 5pm; Kitchen 9am to 4pm; Takeaway 8:30am to 4pm.

This year has seen a full rebrand for the family of businesses across the showground: The Great Yorkshire Events Centre, Harrogate Caravan Park and the Great Yorkshire Show.