Famous Harrogate cafe bounces back after challenging times and its much-loved pizza is back on the menu

A popular institution in Harrogate’s cafe and restaurant scene for a quarter of a century is back on the front foot after a series of challenges – and the good news is its much-loved pizzas are returning.

For the last 25 years Sasso Restaurant and its 'little sister' Caffe Marconi have built a loyal customer base for its genuinely Italian feel and genuine Italian favours, not to forget a friendly welcome.

Before Covid, the award-winning family-run outfit was firmly established as one of Harrogate’s must-see places for visitors and a regular meeting place for loyal local customers, including some who gathered there after the weekly Parkrun on a Saturday morning.

Its pastries baked fresh every morning and its pizzas to die for.

Harrogate owner of Caffe Marconi and Sasso Restaurant Sara Ferguson said: “There have been some struggles to overcome but there are exciting things to come." (Picture contributed)

Once lockdown rules ended, like so many businesses in the hospitality sector, owner Sara Ferguson was faced with a range of obstacles to return fully to normal – from staff shortages to high energy bills and the cost of living crisis.

But the buzz is back at Caffe Marconi at 2 Princes Square, Harrogate, and Sasso Restaurant at 8-10 Princes Square, Harrogate which first opened its doors in 1998.

Sara Ferguson said: “There have been some struggles to overcome but there are exciting things to come.

"We’ve got a fabulous pizza chef at Marconi and the Sasso the team are doing an amazing job.”

With a strong team now in place, opening hours are being extended with a wider menu.

A series of new events is also being introduced as confidence returns to this independent Harrogate business which has featured in the Good Food Guide.

For the first time in more than a year, the legendary pizzas are finally back on the menu at Marconi, Wednesdays to Sundays 12 to 3pm.

From next week Caffe Marconi will open until 9pm Fridays and Saturdays with pizza available until 8pm.

At Sasso the strengthened team are holding regional wine tastings every six weeks or so with the next one set for July 3.

Fish is also returning to the restaurant’s menu every Thursday.