Famous Harrogate bakery reveals first look at Christmas gifts and treats range for 2024

Harrogate’s most famous bakery and tearooms has unveiled its Christmas range and revealed what many suspected – it takes a lot of people to create a brilliant Bettys Christmas.

A spokesperson for the family-owned Harrogate business said it’s new festive range was based on all the talent and hard work for the whole 12 months by Bettys’ teams of bakers, chocolatiers, cake decorators, window dressers and more.

"When we say it is always Christmas at Bettys, we really mean it.

"Christmas spices and plump fruits are forever in season in our Craft Bakery.

Bettys of Harrogate’s new range of Christmas gifts and treats is based on hard work and skill by Bettys’ teams over a 12-month period. (Picture contributed)

"All year round, our teams of bakers, chocolatiers, cake decorators, window display-makers, packaging designers, range planners, product developers, packers and drivers are getting plans in place for the big day.

"It takes a lot of people to create a brilliant Bettys Christmas.”

The announcement of what is in store this festive season, which is only a few months away, revealed the following:

Mince pies, Christmas cakes, Christmas puddings, Christmas chocolates and treats, Christmas hampers and gift bags.

Stunning new artwork on Bettys Christmas packaging by illustrator Laura Barrett to celebrate its Craft Bakery in Harrogate.

Bettys' first-ever pop-up shop which will be part of the Castle Howard's Alice’s Winter Wonderland extravaganza.

The pop-up shop will offer a range of gifts, hampers and collectables, as well as a selection of freshly baked Rascals and treats, including a limited edition Fondant Fancy, available only at Castle Howard. A spokesperson for Bettys said: Whether it is creating and trialing exciting new additions to the Christmas range, stirring up classic puddings so that they can mature perfectly or meticulously hand piping delicate details onto Christmas cakes, even during the sunny summer months there’s always something to be done.

The first Bettys cafe opened for business in July 1919.

Still family-owned and independent, the business consists of three iconic Yorkshire brands – Bettys, Yorkshire Tea and Taylors of Harrogate.

The menus in its tearooms in Harrogate, RHS Harlow Carr, Ilkley, Northallerton and York change with the seasons, making the most of the freshest produce and wherever possible, locally sourced.