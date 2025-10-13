Famous family business owner is convinced Harrogate deserves better than 'one size fits all policies'

A key figure in one of Harrogate’s most famous family businesses is at the heart of a new vision for the town’s future founded on a commitment to the highest standards of the past.

At a time when Harrogate’s voice appears to have been stilled by recent changes in how it is run combined with challenging economic conditions, William Woods of Woods of Harrogate, whose family name in the finest linen goes back to 1733, says a new masterplan is needed, one focused on the town’s history of high quality.

Working as part of business group Independent Harrogate in conjunction with Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce and Harrogate BID, Mr Woods says change is needed but change that is true to the town’s long-standing reputation for quality and success.

"Harrogate is a unique town and needs a distinctive approach, not generic, one-size-fits-all policies,” said Mr Woods.

"My passion for improving Harrogate is based on my family’s lengthy history in the town.

"Everything I believe comes from my experience of my family business and civic life in the town.

"I helped set up Harrogate Civic Society in the early 1970s and I want Harrogate to thrive.

"If can play a small role in making that happen I will be very happy.”

It’s not the first time Independent Harrogate has flown the flag for the town’s business interests as the peril to high streets across Britain began to grow.

But minds are being focused by what many in Harrogate regard as a political vacuum since Harrogate Borough Council was abolished two years ago and a bigger, more powerful, perhaps, more remote North Yorkshire Council came into being.

Born during the fiasco of the £12 Harrogate Gateway project, Independent Harrogate is already seeking to work with the recently-created Harrogate Town Council and a vast range of the town’s business and community groups to make positive change happen.

To that end, William Woods, whose family shop on the perfectly manicured Princes Row in Harrogate is internationally regarded and counts royalty among its customers, has worked with two other figures in Harrogate civic life to create a new blueprint for a better future.

Called A Vision for Harrogate – Being Best, Being Diffferent, this new document for an ongoing discussion with the town as a whole has been drafted by Mr Woods in conjunction with Martin Mann, Chief Executive of Harrogate and District Chamber of Commerce, and Barry Adams, an experienced Harrogate architect of some standing.

The result is a vision that identifies problems, such as traffic congestion and struggling footfall, but offers solutions, including new park and rides and better urban design in the town centre.

A vision for Harrogate: Problems

Lack of Vision in Current Proposals: Some residents and business groups have expressed that recent planning and development proposals lack coherence or ambition, and don’t reflect Harrogate’s unique identity.

Limited Local Understanding by Decision-Makers: With the shift to North Yorkshire Council (NYC), there’s a concern that decisions are being made by those less familiar with Harrogate’s specific needs and character.

Traffic Congestion: Harrogate has long struggled with traffic congestion, particularly during peak times and events.

The town’s road network and limited bypass options contribute to this.

Decline in Appearance & Maintenance: Weeds, graffiti, and general upkeep are visible indicators of reduced maintenance.

Lack of a Tourist Information Centre: The closure of Harrogate’s dedicated Tourist Information Centre has been noted as a gap, especially given the town’s reliance on tourism and events.

A vision for Harrogate: Solutions

Enhance First Impressions: Every part of the town should offer a welcoming and lasting impression.

A consistent, high-quality appearance across all areas will reinforce Harrogate’s reputation.

Learn from the Past: Reflect on the qualities that made Harrogate the “Jewel in the Crown” and use these insights to shape a future that honours its legacy.

Celebrate Uniqueness: Identify and promote what sets Harrogate apart from other towns; its heritage, setting, and character.

Invest in Public Transport: Improve bus services, especially to and from surrounding villages, to make the town more accessible.

Address Congestion: Reassess the need for a bypass that avoids sensitive areas like Nidd Gorge and prioritise better access to the town centre and other retail centres.

Introduce Park & Ride: Reduce congestion and improve access, particularly for visitors, by developing a Park and Ride system whether it be for business or any other reason, supported by a “Drop and Ride” scheme for schools.

At a time of mass housing developments, political upheaval and struggling finances in Harrogate, the need for change has never seemed so pressing.

The document’s creators believe that such an ambitious and wide range of possible measures will only happen if the town does all work together, it is finds its voice again.

William Woods said: “Ideas need to be developed collaboratively, avoiding piecemeal solutions that could hinder the town’s economic success.

"Harrogate is a unique town with a long-standing reputation for quality and success.

"But that success isn’t guaranteed, it must be actively protected and built upon.”