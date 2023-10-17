Famous Downton Abbey actor's show of support for Harrogate-based charity's new ITV advert

A star of Downton Abbey has given his support to a Harrogate-based charity to help people in Yorkshire live longer and healthy lives free from cancer.

A new high-profile TV advert launched last week by Yorkshire Cancer Research features the voice of Jim Carter, the versatile actor best known for ITV’s historical drama Downton Abbey.

The Harrogate-born actor, who plays Mr Carson in the international hit, was happy to support the charity’s latest fundraising campaign after learning of its plans to launch a new fitness and wellbeing service for people with cancer in his hometown.

“Having been born and raised in Harrogate, I’m delighted that Yorkshire Cancer Research will be launching its new centre here,” said the Emmy Award-nominated Jim who first appeared in film and TV in the early 1980s.

Downton Abbey star Jim Carter who has given his support to a Harrogate-based charity to help people in Yorkshire live longer and healthy lives free from cancer. (Picture Tony Johnson)

“It is fantastic to think of all of the cancer patients in North and West Yorkshire who will benefit from the exercise and wellbeing support services offered at the new centre.

“People in Yorkshire deserve to live longer, healthy lives free from cancer.”

The Yorkshire Cancer Research Centre at Hornbeam Park in Harrogate is set to be home to Active Together, a programme offering free fitness, nutrition and wellbeing support delivered by specialists to help people with cancer respond to and recover from treatment.

Research has shown that regular activity during and after cancer treatment can lead to increased survival, improved recovery, and help reduce the risk of cancer coming back.

Dr Kathryn Scott, Chief Executive at Yorkshire Cancer Research said: “We are immensely grateful to have the support of such a well-known Yorkshire voice as Jim Carter for our latest campaign.

"Through Active Together, our aim is to improve treatment for people with cancer today, while helping to shape future cancer care in Yorkshire and beyond.

"With just a small gift each month, our supporters can continue to give hope to more people and their families in our region.”

The new TV advert will be broadcast until Sunday, November 19 on ITV Yorkshire, Sky and Channel 4 video-on-demand.