Famous comic to join Harrogate couple in launch of new awards to celebrate 'vibrant vanlife culture'

One of Britain’s most-loved comedians is to judge a new award launched by a Harrogate couple to recognise van fantatics.

The Vanlife Awards will make their debut at Lightwater Valley Adventure Park near Ripon on Saturday, April 26 thanks to Harrogate couple James and Sarah Martin, who own the award-winning Glawning Ltd.

The winners will be determined by a panel of judges including comedian Johnny Vegas.

The inaugural awards ceremony will be dedicated to celebrating the innovation, creativity, and entrepreneurial spirit within the vanlife community.

The Vanlife Awards will make their debut at Lightwater Valley Adventure Park near Ripon thanks to Harrogate couple James and Sarah Martin, who own the award-winning Glawning Ltd. (Picture contributed)

From expert DIY van builders and road trip bloggers to festival organisers and social media influencers, the Vanlife Awards will honour the diverse talents that make up this thriving movement.

James Martin, Managing Director of Glawning Ltd, a Harrogate-based business specialising in high-quality glamping awnings, said: “We are thrilled to be a key part of this incredible event that celebrates the creativity, resilience, and spirit of the vanlife community.

"Having won multiple awards ourselves, we understand the huge impact that recognition can have for small businesses and individuals.”

The event is being backed by a range of industry sponsors including Rountons Coffee Roasters, Vanlove, wiRipe Insurance, Johnny Vegas’ Field of Dreams Glampsite, Caravan Guard Insurance, and Duvalay.

The Martins were inspired to establish Glawning Ltd in 2013 when they wanted to pitch something ‘posh’ next to their vintage campervan.

The couple first worked with top comedian Johnny Vegas in 2022 as part of the Carry On Glamping TV series on Channel 4.

The Vanlife Awards 2025 are open to all, and a limited number of sponsorship slots remain available for businesses aligned with the vanlife industry.

Attendees at the awards event can expect welcome drinks, a selection of rides, fish and chips, ice cream, entertainment, goodie bag and a luxury raffle for this year’s chosen cause, suicide prevention charity, Headlight Project.

This event is the perfect opportunity to connect, share stories, and celebrate the vibrant vanlife culture.

For tickets, sponsorship inquiries, or information, visit www.thevanlifeawards.com

Email [email protected] or phone 01423 787008.

Glawning also organises Glampfest at Scotton which will take place from May 9-11, 2025.