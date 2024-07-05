Famous children's character to star in live theatre at Newby Hall near Harrogate
This new family musical by outdoor theatre company Illyria will be presented on Saturday, July 6 at 5.30pm in the award-winning stately home and gardens.
Based on Hugh Lofting’s classic children’s literature character, the performance of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle will tell the story of Doctor Dolittle who leads a simple life as a village doctor.
But one day, with the help of his wise old parrot Polynesia, he makes an extraordinary discovery: that he can talk to animals!
Taking place on the lawn of Newby Hall, the performance is suitable for children aged 5+.
It has a running time of approximately 1 hour 50 minutes which includes a 20-minute interval.
Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic and rugs or folding chairs. Dogs are not allowed at the performance.
Sponsored by Elstob Auctioneers, the performance will continue regardless of the weather.
Admission from 5pm; starts at 5.30pm.
Tickets include access to Newby’s award-winning gardens from 1 pm on the day of the performance.
Tickets are available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ripon-theatre-festival/the-adventures-of-doctor-doolittle/2024-07-06/17:30/t-yamgyjv
Newby Hall is one of Britain's finest Adam Houses.
Built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren, it was later enlarged and adapted by John Carr and subsequently Robert Adam.
More information at: https://www.newbyhall.com/