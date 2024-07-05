Famous children's character to star in live theatre at Newby Hall near Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of the annual Ripon Theatre Festival which runs until Sunday, July 7, Newby Hall is hosting a performance of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle.

This new family musical by outdoor theatre company Illyria will be presented on Saturday, July 6 at 5.30pm in the award-winning stately home and gardens.

The theatre festival will feature an array of street entertainment, open-air theatre, family shows, storytelling, dance and comedy at various venues in and around Ripon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Based on Hugh Lofting’s classic children’s literature character, the performance of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle will tell the story of Doctor Dolittle who leads a simple life as a village doctor.

The annual Ripon Theatre Festival this weekend at lovely Newby Hall will include a performance of The Adventures of Doctor Dolittle. (Picture contributed)

But one day, with the help of his wise old parrot Polynesia, he makes an extraordinary discovery: that he can talk to animals!

Taking place on the lawn of Newby Hall, the performance is suitable for children aged 5+.

It has a running time of approximately 1 hour 50 minutes which includes a 20-minute interval.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Visitors are welcome to bring their own picnic and rugs or folding chairs. Dogs are not allowed at the performance.

Sponsored by Elstob Auctioneers, the performance will continue regardless of the weather.

Admission from 5pm; starts at 5.30pm.

Tickets include access to Newby’s award-winning gardens from 1 pm on the day of the performance.

Tickets are available from: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/ripon-theatre-festival/the-adventures-of-doctor-doolittle/2024-07-06/17:30/t-yamgyjv

Newby Hall is one of Britain's finest Adam Houses.

Built in the 1690s by Sir Christopher Wren, it was later enlarged and adapted by John Carr and subsequently Robert Adam.