Family's tribute to remarkable mum who was surrounded by 'life and love' at Harrogate's Saint Michael’s Hospice

A Harrogate woman is paying a ‘beautiful tribute’ to a remarkable mum who was cared for by Saint Michael’s Hospice in a “place full of life and love” in her final days.

Despite her grief, Beth Moody is determined to give something back to Saint Michael’s Hospice and inspire others.

To that end, she and her sister are going to step out under the stars for this year’s Midnight Glow Walk on September 13 in tribute to their beloved mum, Jan Gallagher-Cobb, who died peacefully at Saint Michael’s Hospice in March 2025.

It’s the first time the family is taking part in the event, to raise money for the essential end-of-life care and support the hospice provides.

Jan Gallagher-Cobb, who died peacefully at Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate in March 2025, was known for her compassion and care for others. (Picture contributed)

For Beth, Gemma, Hannah and their cousins Julia and Kelly, every step is both a tribute and a thank you.

“Saint Michael’s gave our mum peace in her final days,” said Beth.

“This is our way of giving something back for her."

Jan was just 69 when she died at the hospice, surrounded by a gathering of her family from far and wide, including husband Ray and her four children.

She had taken the decision to spend her final days at Saint Michael’s Hospice out of deep care for her family.

“She didn’t want our home to be full of sadness,” said Beth.

“She wanted us to remember it as a place full of life and love.”

Jan was known for her creativity and compassion.

As an Estate Manager at an extra-care home in Knaresborough, she brought joy to others with everything from fish and chip suppers to bingo nights.

“She touched so many lives,” said Beth.

“The family travelled from across the country to say goodbye.

"That says everything about who she was.

"She was incredibly loved and I’m so proud of her.

“The staff at Saint Michael’s Hospice were amazing, so kind and respectful,” said Beth.

“The care was incredible.”

Jan’s family has set up a tribute page where donations can be made to Saint Michael’s Hospice in her memory at: https://jangallagher-cobb.muchloved.com/

To enter Saint Michael’s Midnight Glow Walk, visit: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/