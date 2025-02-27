Family ‘thrilled’ by success of Harrogate teenager who honed sporting skills in her back garden

The family of a Harrogate pupil say they are “thrilled” after the latest sporting success for sharp-shooter Lydia Eastwood looks set to take her Olympic dreams one step closer.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 14-year-old student at Ashville College is now setting her sights on a place at the Olympic and Commonwealth Games – after striking gold in the UK’s school pistol shooting championships.

As a result of Lydia’s shooting skills, honed in a range created in the back garden of her home by her dad, the Harrogate teenager has been invited to spend a day with the British Olympic team and their coaches for a first-hand insight into their training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The talented all-rounder, who also excels at fencing, riding and pentathlon, said: “These championship finals are the pinnacle of the calendar, bringing together the shooting elite from schools across the UK.

Ashville College student and champion sharp-shooter Lydia Eastwood, 14, of Harrogate is aiming for the Olympics. (Picture contributed)

“As a member of British Shooting’s development pathway, I attend regular training weekends in the Midlands as part of my ambitions to take part in the upcoming Olympic Games in Los Angeles and Brisbane, as well as the Commonwealth Games.”

Organised by British Shooting, the championships attracted a field of more than 200 of the best young marksmen and women from across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

After the teenager was crowned the winner of the Intermediate age group section of the 10-metre, single-handed air pistol event for pupils in Years 9 and 10, her father Martin said: “The whole family is thrilled that Lydia’s hard work has been rewarded on the national stage after remaining undefeated throughout the competition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"After her victory, she was asked to commentate on the final for the Senior age group.

“She did both this and her winner’s interview in a very confident and articulate manner, skills she has developed in her time at Ashville College."

Rhiannon Wilkinson, Head of Ashville, said the whole school was immensely proud of Lydia’s championship win and looked forward to further supporting her sporting ambitions.

“We are always thrilled to see our pupils excel at the highest level and showcase their home-grown skills nationally, whether academically or sporting,” she said.