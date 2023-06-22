Family pay tribute to ‘wonderful husband and father’ who died following collision in Harrogate

News you can trust since 1836
The family of a man who died in a collision near Harrogate earlier this month have movingly paid tribute to him.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 22nd Jun 2023, 13:25 BST- 1 min read

The incident involving a grey BMW 3 Series and a black Pegeout Partner taxi happened at about 1.20am on Sunday, June 18 on the A61 Harrogate Road at Dunkeswick.

The driver of the Peugeot, 45-year-old Masum Miah, from Shipley, sadly died at the scene.

In a moving tribute, his wife Ambia said: "With a heavy, broken heart I will have to say Allah Hafiz (goodbye) to you.

Masum Miah, 45, from Shipley, died in a collision near Harrogate earlier this monthMasum Miah, 45, from Shipley, died in a collision near Harrogate earlier this month
Masum Miah, 45, from Shipley, died in a collision near Harrogate earlier this month
"I can't ever accept the hard reality of losing you in this tragic, sudden crash.

"I can't promise you I'll be okay, but I promise I will bring our kids up the way we planned together.

"You'll always be missed because of the way you were humble, funny, loving, caring, and most of all a wonderful husband and father.

"'For sure it is God who created us and to him we shall return – you have gone, but will NEVER be forgotten.

"May you rest in peace and our next meeting will be in Jannah – In Sha Allah."

North Yorkshire Police are continuing to appeal to anyone who may have seen the collision or who may have any dashcam footage of the collision or the vehicles prior to the incident, to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage is urged to preserve the footage and contact 101, select option two and ask for Steve Hawkins.

Alternatively, you can email [email protected]

You should quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230111568 when passing on any information.

