Alfie Lovett, who was from York, tragically died following a fatal collision near Brimham Rocks on Tuesday evening.

The 17-year-old was a passenger in a Peugeot 107 which left the road and collided with a wall.

He was tragically pronounced dead at the scene of the collision.

The devastated family of Alfie have paid this tribute to him: “Alfie was a unique personality who loved to make people laugh and lived for adrenaline fuelled adventures.

"He lived his life fearlessly and marched to the beat of his own drum without caring about what anyone thought of him.

“Alfie had his own world view that very few understood.

"He was only 17 but has made a huge mark in his short time and anyone who's ever met him is not likely to ever forget him.

“Alfie was a fiercely loyal friend, a protective big brother to his two younger sisters and brother and loving father to his infant son.

"Taken from us far too soon with so much more to give, he'll be very missed every day."

The incident happened on Brimham Rocks Road at 6.50pm on Tuesday (12 September) and North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who saw the collision, or the car involved prior to the collision, to get in touch.

Anyone who can assist the police with their investigation is asked to email Nicola.Peters@northyorkshire.police.uk or call 101 and ask for Nicola Peters.