Family-owned Knaresborough pub 'thrilled' to win Great British Pub Awards accolade

A beloved family-owned Knaresborough pub in the running for a UK award says it's all down to the "support of our fantastic community".

After hearing the news that it is to be a finalist for Best Beer Pub in the prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2025, Christian Ogley, director of Blind Jack's since 2017, said they were thrilled.

"We’re genuinely shaking to be nominated for the Best Beer Pub in the prestigious Great British Pub Awards 2025,” he said.

"This recognition is a testament to our dedication to quality ales and specialty beer offering, a welcoming atmosphere, and, especially, the support of our fantastic community.”

"We’re really proud to be putting Knaresborough on the map.”

Located on the cobbles at 19 Market place in Knaresborough, independent pub Blind Jack's occupies a building that has stood since 1741.

The pub is named after legendary local figure, John "Blind Jack" Metcalf, the charismatic 18th century road builder who was a pioneer despite his disability.

Much-loved not only for its great selection of hand-pulled cask beers and craft kegs but its traditional look in red brick, wooden panelling and historic decorative elements, the pub’s heritage is emphasised by a mural depicting Blind Jack as a fiddler on a second-story window.

The independent owners will discover if it has won top prize when the awards take place on Wednesday, September 24 at the First Direct Bank Arena in Leeds.

The Great British Pub Awards celebrate excellence in a wide variety of categories.

More information at: greatbritishpubawards.co.uk/live/en/page/homepage.