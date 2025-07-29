Family-owned Harrogate brewers to mark Yorkshire Day in support of a charity 'close to its heart'

Yorkshire Day is just round t'corner which means it's almost time for the release of a Harrogate brewery’s annual charity pale ale.

A fixture in Rooster’s calendar since 2011, White Rose is a cask-only pale ale that sees 10p from every pint sold donated to a nominated Yorkshire-based charity.

Now in its 14th year, the initiative has raised more than £12,000 to date.

For 2025, the independent Harrogate brewery is to support Saint Michael’s Hospice, a local charity based just a short walk from the brewery and its taproom at Hornbeam Park.

Saint Michael’s provides expert, compassionate care for people living with terminal illness and their families across Harrogate and North Yorkshire

Their work takes place in the hospice itself, in people’s homes, and in local hospitals ensuring that individuals always receive the support they need.

With Yorkshire Day coming this Friday, Tom Fozard, Rooster’s Operations Director, added: “We’re proud to support Saint Michael’s Hospice with this year’s release of White Rose.

"It has always been about giving something back to the community."

The charity is close to the hearts of many at Rooster’s, including friends of the brewery including Rhiannon.

Sharing her story of the care Saint Michael’s provided her family, she said: “My dad, Jon, was admitted to Saint Michael's towards the end of his battle with cancer in 2023.

"We will always remember the kindness and dedication of the staff who cared for him and provided support during this difficult time.”

Michael White, Partnerships Manager at Saint Michael’s Hospice, said: “We are delighted to be chosen as the charity to benefit from the White Rose charity beer, created by our neighbours, Rooster’s.

"As hospice care across the UK faces significant financial challenges, support like this has never been so important.

"At Saint Michael’s Hospice, we receive only 25% statutory funding, so we rely on the generosity of our community to provide our vital services, free at the point of need.”

White Rose will be pouring at pubs and bars across Yorkshire and beyond throughout August and is available to Rooster’s trade customers from late-July.