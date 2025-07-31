Family of teenager who died near Pateley Bridge 'can’t believe he will never come home again'

A fundraiser is close to reaching £20,000 for the funeral of much-loved teenager who died after a fatal hit and run near Pateley Bridge while walking home from work.

Bailey Chadwick, 19, was involved in a fatal collision between Pateley Bridge and Glasshouses as he was walking home in the early hours of Sunday, July 20 after after finishing a shift at the nearby Royal Oak pub.

In a tribute written by the teenager’s grieving family and shared by North Yorkshire Police, the family said: "We are absolutely devastated by what has happened to Bailey.

"We just can’t believe he will never come home again.

“Bailey was such an amazing person who loved spending time with his family and friends.

“We will miss him more than any words can say."

The family is keen to give Bailey the send-off he deserves and have launched a GoFundMe appeal to cover the costs.

So far, the fundraising appeal for his funeral has reached more than £17,000.

Paying tribute to Bailey Chadwick, the Royal Oak pub posted: “It is with the deepest regret and the heaviest of hearts we confirm that the 19 year old who died was Bailey.

"He was the most loveable, caring, trustworthy, happy, smiley, beautiful young man we have ever had the honour of working with.

"A true gentlemen and friend.”

After the incident, North Yorkshire Police made two arrests – a 24-year-old man who has since been bailed and a woman aged in her 20s on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

Since Bailey Chadwick’s tragic death, North Yorkshire Police said it had increased patrols in Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas to offer support to local people.

But Det Insp Jill Cowling has also advised against public speculation about the incident.

She said: "I know how emotive this incident is, particularly for those who knew Bailey or live in communities in Pateley Bridge and the surrounding areas.

"I would like to remind the public about the importance of not speculating about anything to do with what has happened."

To donate to Bailey’s funeral costs, visit: https://www.gofundme.com/f/egpvt-bailey-chadwick