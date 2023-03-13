Family launch new award in honour of charismatic titan of Harrogate art world who is much missed

The new art prize will be named the Andrew Stewart Award in honour of the charismatic and debonair co-owner of 108 Fine Art who died in 2022 aged just 62 .

A family steeped in the expertise and passion of art, the nationally-acclaimed contemporary and fine art gallery at 16 Cold Bath Road in Harrogate is now run by his widow Gillian, a co-founder, and daughters Scarlett and India.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having vowed to carry on the independent business in tribute to the much-loved and much-missed Andrew, the surviving Stewarts have been busily curating a new series of exhibitions, with their spring show scheduled for late April.

The late Harrogate 108 Fine Art co-owner Andrew Stewart pictured in 2005 in the gallery with a painting by Paul Reid. (Picture by Gered Binks)

But the family also believed it was important to maintain his legacy of finding and supporting new talent.

As a result, they have now opened applications for the new award.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Scarlett Stewart said: "For 25 years the philosophy of the gallery is to support International artists throughout their career.

"This year we will be honouring our first Artists Award, in memory of Andrew.

"We have selected a panel of judges who will include gallery directors, curators, critics and writers."

Born in Scotland, Andrew Stewart impacted Harrogate and Yorkshire profoundly, working locally at the Mercer Art Gallery and Bonhams North East, where he collaborated and grew deep connections within the art world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

108 Fine Art was established by Andrew and Gillian Stewart in 1997 to develop partnerships with artists working in all areas of the visual arts – as well as utilising Andrew’s expertise as art conservator, curator and restorer.

For nearly 25 years, the gallery was closely associated, in particular, with the work of sculptor Michael Sandle, figurative painter Paul Reid, surrealist Nicholas Jolly and two older legends of post-war British modern art - Alan Davie and Joash Woodrow.

Sadly, Andrew passed after a long illness on Wednesday, April 13, 2022.

But his legacy lives on and108 Fine Art remains the centre for The Joash Woodrow Archive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His family said: “We were all devastated. It was a dreadful time for us all, but we were all there to support him.

"Andrew was the sort of man who lit up a room with his positive presence and humble personality.”

The new award is open to all ages, abilities, stages of career, and a multitude of creatives.

The 108 Fine Art prize will be awarded for art that best represents the theme ‘Behind The Canvas’ reflecting upon the relationship between material and the creator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Andrew Stewart Award

The judging panel will include:

Bill Hare – Honorary Fellow & Emeritus of Edinburgh College of Art History of Art

Jane Winfrey – Picture Specialist for Bonhams

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kristian Day – Art Dealer and CollectorGillian Stewart – 108 Fine Art Gallery DirectorScarlett Stewart-Mason – 108 Fine Art Gallery Creative DirectorIndia Stewart – 108 Fine Art Gallery Creative Director

The Andrew Stewart Award applications timetable

Applications will close on May 26, 2023.

Notification of selection will be on June 2, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Andrew Stewart Award Exhibition will run at 108 Fine Art from August 26-September 30, 2023.

More information on how to enter