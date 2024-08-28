Family is set to remember much-loved Rachel at Harrogate's Saint Michael’s Midnight Glow Walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A family are to remember a sister and mum by taking part in Harrogate’s Midnight Glow Walk after their loved one was so brilliantly looked after by Saint Michael’s Hospice in her final days.

Hundreds of walkers will be coming together in the event on Saturday September 21 to light up the streets of Harrogate in tribute to the thousands of families Saint Michael’s supports each year.

But, for one local family, this date will be extra special as they remember Rachel, a sister and mum on her birthday, after Saint Michael’s cared for her before she died from cancer in January.

Rachel’s sister Leanne said: “The Saint Michael’s team welcomed our many family members to visit when they liked and we took turns staying overnight with Rach.

Hundreds of walkers will be coming together in the Midnight Glow Walk to light up the streets of Harrogate in tribute to the thousands of families Saint Michael’s Hospice supports each year. (Picture contributed)

"The staff looked after us all so well and gave us the time we needed. They were so kind."

Being able to celebrate an important family occasion while she was at Crimple House Hospice was so important.

Leanne said: “Rachel had bravely pulled through cervical cancer and lymphoedema ten years before she received her breast cancer diagnosis.

"When she found out the cancer had spread to her brain, we knew she had very limited time.

“The nurses were absolutely amazing. They were so gentle and would address Rachel by name and explain everything to her.

"The housekeepers who came to clean her room were brilliant and friendly.

"Having been a cleaner, Rach especially appreciated this.

“A couple of days before Rachel died, her daughter Caitlin’s partner Pau came in and proposed in Rachel’s room so she could be there with all the family.

"As Rachel took her last breaths, the sun was shining through the window of her room. It was so peaceful."

The Midnight Glow Walk promises a lively, party-like atmosphere in celebration of the cherished moments spent with loved ones.

Starting from Ashville Sports Centre, the 10km route travels across The Stray, around Harrogate Town Centre, and through Valley Gardens, with walkers finishing around midnight.

To join the event, visit: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/midnight-walk-2024/

Use the code SUMMER30 for 30% off your registration.