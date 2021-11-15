Family fun events survey elderly needs

Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) is staging the free afternoon sessions this winter as part of a major drive to find out more about what residents need support with in the future.

The charity stepped up in a big way during the Covid-19 pandemic delivering hundreds of prescriptions, shopping and food parcels to people of all ages who were shielding or self-isolating.

Now, WiSE wants people of all ages to come to the events and give local people the chance to have their say on its services.

Mark Dobson, Chief Operations Officer at WiSE, said: “We’re really proud of the part we play in supporting older people in Wetherby and its surrounding villages.

“During the pandemic, we stepped up to help lots of different people, not just the over 60s, and many of whom weren’t our usual service users.

“Now we want to learn more about the area and its needs, to help us make plans for how we are going to support local people in the future.

“Our upcoming events will not only provide a fun afternoon for all the family but give people the opportunity to take part in this important conversation about the future of our work.”

The first, Christmas themed event is on Wednesday December 1 at Wetherby Sports Association, from 2-6pm. It will include Ian’s Mobile Festive Farm, refreshments, Pizza Box Company, crafts, games, a licenced bar and Father Christmas.

The second session is Wednesday January 12 at Boston Spa Village Hall, from 2-5pm. The event will focus on healthy eating and fitness, complimentary therapy, kid’s crafts, goody bags and refreshments.

Attendees will be asked to complete an anonymous survey, which can also be completed online from December on the WiSE website – www.w-ise.org.uk.