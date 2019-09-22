Family fun at Norwood Show

‘Going Green’ was the theme for this year’s Norwood Show as residents, family and friends enjoyed the village show and Children’s Sports day.

The entries in the handicraft and baking classes were fantastic with classes ranging from ‘Decorated plastic bottle’ to ‘Beach in a ice cream tub’ from ‘Heaviest Living Slug’ to ‘Bird feeder made from recycled materials’.

Some of the adult baking items.

While the children were participating in the races, the judges were inside looking at a wide array of handicrafts and baking classes .

Jayne Ellis won the Fred Hathaway Rosebowl for the best miniature beach in an ice cream tub.

Charlie Robinson won the Ryder family cup for the best handwriting aged 5 and under.

Jason Taljard won the Francis and Shirley Dawson Trophy for the best handwriting aged 6-8.

Isla Morey won the Alan Stobbs trophy for the best handwriting aged 9 and over.

Hope Garnham won the Atkinson Family Trophy for the best Vegetable/Fruit ‘Sea Creature’ for the second consecutive year.

Jayne Ellis won the Shirley Lancaster trophy for the most points in the children baking classes.

Thomas Wills won the ‘Silver Show’ trophy for the highest points earned in the show aged 9 and under with his sister, Katie in second place.

Having won the Fred Hathaway Rose bowl and Shirley Lancaster trophy, 11-year-old Jayne Ellis went on to win the ‘Mid Washburn Valley Millennium cup’ for the highest points earned in the show by a child aged 10 and over, Hope Garnham was in second place.

Sue Barrett won the Dawson-Patrick trophy and voucher for the highest points earned in the adult classes for the second year.

Alan Ryder won the Junior Sports Trophy; William Marshall won the Intermediate Sports trophy and Harry Ellis won the Senior Sports Trophy.

A Commemorative book was awarded alongside all of the trophies as a keepsake for all the winners, the books were very kindly donated by the Norwood Charities.

Helen Ellis, the show Secretary, said: “The show was yet again successful. The entries were fantastic especially in the children classes – you could see how much effort everyone had put in. All the children had done an excellent job with their entries and taking part in the sports. Well done to all the trophy/cup winners.

“On behalf of the show committee I would like to thank the judges for choosing the winning entries – a particularly difficult task. A huge thanks goes to the helpers on the day, who very kindly gave up their Saturday afternoon.”

Email norwoodshow@hotmail.com if you would like to join the show committee.