Family bike ride in Knaresborough celebrates UCI Road World Championships

Families around Knaresborough are getting in gear for the second Community Bike Ride, which will mark the UCI Road World Championships.

This September, the town’s cycling club is staging its own cycling celebration, encouraging families to get out on their bikes and join the fun.

The community ride is being held on Sunday, September 15, to get children, parents and friends out cycling together on a steady, gentle and sociable ride.

Cyclists will meet at Conyngham Hall at 10am where DJ John Bradd will be providing music, building up to the grand send-off at 10.30am.

The ride is off-road – up the Beryl Burton cycle path to Bilton, then on the Greenway to Ripley. Parents must take responsibility for any children with them, but there will be support and encouragement all the way from Knaresborough Cycling Club members.

All cyclists must wear a helmet and ensure that their bikes are suitable for the ride.

At Ripley, riders can enjoy a well-earned break with refreshments at the Town Hall. The ride itself and refreshments are all free, but donations will be collected for Martin House Hospice.

All riders can then make their way back to Knaresborough in their own time.

The community ride, which is backed with grant funding from Harrogate Borough Council, was first staged in 2014, to mark the Tour de France coming to Knaresborough.