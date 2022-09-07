Family appeal for help to find Judith Holliday who has been missing from Harrogate for 11 days

North Yorkshire Police have been continuing their efforts to find missing Judith who was last seen 11 days ago in the village of North Rigton near Harrogate.

Lucinda Edwards, Judith’s niece, has thanked the community for all of their support.

She said: “We’re so grateful for the level of support our community has shown in our mission to locate Judith.

Judith Holliday from Harrogate has been missing from her care home since Saturday, August 27

“Judith and anyone living with an illness like hers deserves to have this level of support and awareness to keep them safe.”

The 73-year-old left her care home on Harcourt Road in Harrogate at 10.32am on Saturday, August 27.

She was then captured on CCTV at Harrogate Bus Station and then in the Library Gardens at 10.43am on the same day.

Judith has dementia and requires medication, however she often presents fit and well.

It is believed that Judith caught a bus out of Harrogate and then flagged down a member of public and asked for a lift to North Rigton.

The last confirmed sighting of Judith was in North Rigton.

Yesterday (September 6) officers from the operational support unit used a police drone to search large open areas around North Rigton and the Lindley Wood Reservoir.

Officers are now asking anyone who was in North Rigton between 1.30pm and 3pm on August 27 to check any dashcam or camera footage to see if it has captured Judith.

Judith was last seen wearing a distinctive blue jacket and is described as a white female, thin build, approximately 5ft in height and with medium length grey hair.

Phoebe Southall, North Yorkshire Police Critical Incident Inspector, added: “I also would like to thank the public for their assistance so far with the enquires to find Judith.

“Please continue to support our search by checking dashcam and video footage and remaining vigilant.

"Please also check any outbuildings or sheltered areas.”

Any immediate sightings of Judith should be reported by calling 999.

If you have any dashcam or video footage of Judith or have any information that could assist the investigation, then you are advised to call 101.