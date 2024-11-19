Families of seriously ill children in Yorkshire supported by £10 million partnership with Morrisons supermarkets

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Martin House Children's Hospice has benefited from a major charity partnership between national charity Together for Short Lives and Morrisons which has raised more than £10 million in the last three years.

Martin House, which is located in Boston Spa, cares for more than 550 babies, children and young people with life-shortening conditions from across West, North and East Yorkshire, providing specialist paediatric palliative care, including short breaks, emergency and symptom control stays, end of life care, and care after death.

Through the support of local Morrisons stores and sites, £10,722,514 has been raised for children’s hospice across the UK, including Martin House Children’s Hospice, making a significant difference to the lives of the babies, children and young people and their families it supports.

Nick Carroll, Together for Short Lives CEO, said: “The Morrisons partnership has allowed us to raise millions for children’s hospices across the UK, just like Martin House, which are a lifeline to seriously ill children and their families.

"We have already witnessed the significant impact this has had on families in Yorkshire and are extremely grateful for the support of Morrisons colleagues and customers.”

Throughout the partnership, colleagues at Morrisons stores across the country have been raising vital funds for children’s hospices like Martin House in many different ways, such as in-store fundraisers, marathons, treks, skydives and more.

Martin House has also benefited from Morrisons’ in-store promotional event, Every Pack Gives Back, and a number of charity products such as a branded Together for Short Lives bear, a tote bag and pin badges.

Rosie Mellor-Silvester, head of mass relationships at Martin House, said: “We are delighted to have benefited from the partnership between Morrisons and Together for Short Lives.

“We were partnered with 28 stores across our region, and have received more than £350,000, which will hugely benefit the children and families who rely on.”

Thanks to the Morrisons partnership, Together for Short Lives has raised £6.5 million for children’s hospices, which could provide 215,685 hours of vital care.

The collaboration has enabled 30 hospices to complete vital renovations and build new facilities.