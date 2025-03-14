Families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues and pets all set for big Harrogate event

A respected Harrogate charity is launching a big push for last minute sign-ups for an annual event which attracts hundreds of people.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk is to return on Saturday, March 22, raising vital funds for the charity’s work.

With only days to go, the charity is offering reduced entry of just £8pp to encourage last minute entries

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event returned last year for the first time in more than five years, post pandemic, and saw almost 300 hospice supporters come together raising a staggering £27,000, the highest fundraising total for the charity event to date.

Flashback to Twilight Walk 2024 - Harrogate Saint Michael’s Hospice's Director of Strategy and Development, Gemma, (third from left) taking part in the arm up at last year’s event. (Picture contributed)

This year’s Saint Michael’s Hospice Twilight Walk features a four-mile route, which starts and ends at King James’ School in Knaresborough.

Along the way, the walk will take supporters on a magical trail as the sun goes down, passing various historic sites in Knaresborough including Knaresborough Castle, Conyngham Hall and the riverside.

To support the Hospice, the castle will light up in purple to commemorate the special care it provides for patients and their families living with terminal illness and bereavement in the local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saint Michael’s Director of Strategy and Development, Gemma, who took on the Twilight Walk herself last year, said: "I really enjoyed the Twilight Walk, it’s a positive relaxed event for everyone.

"I took part with my daughters, friends and family in remembrance of members of our family who have been looked after by Saint Michael’s Hospice, including my cousin who died on the IPU recently, aged 48."

Saint Michael’s Hospice offers vital services includes caring for people living with terminal illness in their own homes and at Crimple House Hospice at Hornbeam Park.

Specialist bereavement and emotional support service Just ‘B’ is also part of their family of services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event hub at King James’ School opens from 4:30pm, with pre-walk entertainment and refreshments, followed by a staggered start from 5.30pm.

The event is relaxed, non-competitive and is not timed.

This year’s walk has a fun pyjama theme and is ideal for families, couples, groups of friends, work colleagues or, even, pets.

To sign up, visit: https://saintmichaelshospice.org/events/twilight-walk-2025