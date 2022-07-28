Facelift for ever popular Wetherby path

Originally stretching from Spofforth to Wetherby and dedicated to the former Lion president, Peter Harland, it has recently been extended to Thorp Arch.

Following a period of increased public use during the pandemic, the Lions decided to help breathe new life into the old railway path.

Several benches along the original stretch had deteriorated and to help complete the project, Lovell - which is building in Thorp Arch - sponsored a new bench.

Colette Ben Tarcha, regional sales director at Lovell, said: “We’re always passionate about supporting the local communities in all the areas that we build in, so it was fantastic to be able to lend Wetherby Lions a helping hand during this important pathway refurbishment project in Thorp Arch.”

The new bench will be between Wetherby and Thorp Arch and is made from long-lasting steel to withstand weather and corrosion.

As well as being vandal-proof and designed specifically for wheelchair accessibility, the bench requires minimal maintenance.

Colette added: “It was brilliant to work with Wetherby Lions whose commitment to creating spaces our community can enjoy is admirable.

“We were delighted to see the installation of our bench along the path and we hope residents and visitors to Thorp Arch, Spofforth and Wetherby can enjoy the restful pit stop along the scenic route for years to come.”

Tim Ritson, Lion president at Wetherby Lions said: “Since lockdown, increasing numbers of people are using the Harland Way path.

“Several of the seating benches along the railway path had deteriorated with age, to the extent that they were unusable.

“Wetherby Lions has refurbished these benches and we are grateful to have had the support of Lovell Homes to include an addition bench.

“Often, we find that we take the place we live for granted, so being able to highlight the scenic footpaths within the place we call home is something that’s important to us.

“It was great to see different organisations come together to make a difference to an old, worn-out railway line.

“We’d like to say a massive thank you to Lovell Homes for all their support with this project.