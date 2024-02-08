Fabulous Love Ball to return in Harrogate to support much-loved children's charity with help of top UK artist
Organised by Harrogate businesswoman Alice Maguire and MC-ed by Simon Cotton, Managing Director of HRH Group, the Love Ball at Rudding Park Hotel was launched for the first time last year as a fundraiser for Martin House Children’s Hospice.
In total, 180 revellers are expected to turn up at Rudding Park Hotel in Harrogate on Friday, February 9.
The event will feature a star-studded auction with prizes including tickets to Liam Gallager in Manchester with overnight hotel stay and a VIP experience at one of Ibiza's hottest night clubs including a hotel stay.
One of the most unique lots at the Love Ball will be an original painting of comedy legend Tommy Cooper by renowned British artist Temper whose work usually fetches in excess of £10,000.
Temper, aka Arron Bird, is the pioneer artist who changed the face of graffiti in the UK after picking up a spray can for the first time aged 11.
During the 90s, Goldie and Temper were some of the first graffiti artists to be paid for their work, and in 1995 Temper created his first canvas series, beginning his transition from concrete to canvas.
His big break came in 2001 when he was commissioned by Coca-Cola to design a limited-edition Sprite can.
After that, the successes kept coming.
The same year he was given a solo exhibition at the Birmingham Museum and Art Gallery, a first for a graffiti artist.
The portrait of the late Tommy Cooper is from of one of Temper's most famous collections, Only The Good Die Young.
Other auction lots on the night include luxury jewellery by Berry's of Leeds and signed sporting memorabilia from some of Yorkshire's biggest names.
Located in Boston Spa, Martin House was set up in 1987 becaming only the second children’s hospice in the UK.
It continues to provide family-led hospice care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses.