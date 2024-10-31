FA Cup fever as Harrogate Town prepare to welcome Wrexham in Hollywood glamour tie this weekend
The Sulphurites may be in a lower division after Wrexham won promotion last season to EFL’s Sky Bet League 1 but the home side’s form is good in this fixture, drawing their last two matches in thrilling encounters against the Hollywood-backed footballers.
A reflection of just how attractive this FA Cup first round tie is to the wider world comes in the presence of ITV cameras this Sunday, November 3 at Harrogate Town’s Exercise Stadium on Wetherby Road, as well as film crews from documentary series Welcome to Wrexham.
But, as Town players gear up to raise their game against Wrexham, who have enjoyed a remarkable rise in the EFL since Rob McElhenney and Ryan Reynolds took ownership of the club in 2021 and currently sit third top in League 1, Harrogate as a whole is experiencing a dose of FA Cup fever.
One popular independent bar is even making an exclusive offer for this Sunday’s big match.
Prior to kick-off, ticket holders will get 20% off drinks, snacks and merchandise.
The offer applies this Sunday, pre-match only, from noon, excluding street food kitchen, and you must show your match ticket at the bar.
Harrogate Town itself is offering a Happy Hour at its bars and cutting prices for families to attend the match.
Family tickets for two adults and two children (under 18) will be charged at £50 - down from the usual league game price of £74.
Meanwhile, fans going to the match (3.30pm kick-off) can do so in the confidence, that should it rain, and we hope it doesn’t, there will be no problem with the drains on Wetherby Road.
Harrogate Advertiser reader Bernard Higgins reports that Tuesday morning saw council staff hard at work draining and cleaning up the blocked drains on the road facing the Town ground.
A thank you note has already been sent to North Yorkshire Council!
For more information, visit: https://www.harrogatetownafc.com/