'Extraordinary honour' for Harrogate company in England's Business Awards 2025.

A Harrogate law firm has won the ‘Best Solicitor in North Yorkshire’ award in England's Business Awards 2025.

Managing Director at Walker Foster, Maxine Heppenstall, said it was an “extraordinary honour” to advance to the national final after being recognised at the awards ceremony held at The Queens Hotel in Leeds.

"We are incredibly proud to have been crowned Best Solicitor in North Yorkshire at the England's Business Awards,” she said.

"This regional recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team, and reflects the trust our clients place in us.

A winning team - Walker Foster, the 106-year-old Yorkshire law firm with a Harrogate office, has been crowned Best Solicitor in North Yorkshire at England's Business Awards 2025. (Picture contributed)

"Progressing to the national Grand Final is an extraordinary honour, and we are now looking forward to competing on a national stage in Birmingham this November."

Founded in 1919, Walker Foster is a long-established and respected full-service law firm operating across the Yorkshire region, with offices in Skipton, Barnoldswick, Silsden, Settle, Ilkley, Northallerton and Harrogate.

The award helps cement Walker Foster’s reputation as an outstanding legal practice in the Yorkshire region, and has earned the firm a coveted place in the national Grand Final on November 16, 2025, to be held in Birmingham.

With voting now open for the national Grand Final, Walker Foster is encouraging clients, supporters and the wider business community to participate in the selection process.

Public votes play a crucial role in determining which firms progress to this prestigious final stage of the competition.

Maxine Heppenstall said: "This award validates our commitment to excellence across all areas of legal practice, and we remain focused on delivering exceptional service to every client we work with.

"We hope to carry the momentum of our regional success forward and represent Yorkshire with pride at the national Grand Final."

"We would be grateful for the support of our clients, friends and the wider business community as voting opens for the national competition.”

Those wishing to support Walker Foster can vote via: https://www.nominees.info/grand-finalist

England's Business Awards feature rigorous judging criteria that combine independent mystery shopper assessments with public voting, presenting awards to businesses that genuinely deliver outstanding service and results.

For more information, visit: https://englandsbusinessawards.co.uk/faq/