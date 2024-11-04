Extinction Rebellion's Harrogate protest just one event in weekend of action over fossil fuel projects

Environmental activists from Extinction Rebellion carried out a range of protests at the weekend which saw six protesters arrested - at a range of locations including Harrogate.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The protests form part of XR’s Insure Our Survival campaign, which aims to stop insurance firms from insuring new fossil fuel projects.

In London, climate activists scaled the outside of the Walkie Talkie building, which is home to insurance firms such as Ascot, Talbot, Chaucer, Markel, Allied World, CNA Hardy and Tokio Marine Kiln.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Harrogate, XR members staged a funeral procession to protest outside the Harrogate branch of insurance firm Howden Insurance Brokers on Princes Street, handing in a letter addressed to the branch manager. after walking in the town centre as if in a funeral procession with banners reading “Insure our Survival" and “Stop Flooding our Homes”.

In Harrogate, Extinction Rebellion members staged a funeral procession to protest outside the branch of an insurance firm with banners reading “Insure our Survival" and “Stop Flooding our Homes”. (Picture contributed)

Other Howden’s branches targeted at the weekend included Shrewsbury, Eastbourne, Colchester, Chester, Welwyn Garden City and Oxford.

The protests form part of XR’s Insure Our Survival campaign, which aims to stop insurance firms from insuring new fossil fuel projects.

Anna Bryer of Extinction Rebellion Harrogate said: "Insurance companies are guilty of green-washing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They publicly announce their commitment to sustainability, while expanding parts of their business that insures fossil fuels.

"The consequence is that the continued digging and drilling for oil, gas and coal, leads to huge carbon emissions that are wrecking the climate, causing floods, fires, and devastating storms.”

Extinction Rebellion say six protesters were arrested after the WTW office in London was defaced.