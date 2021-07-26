Explosion of demand for Harrogate nurseries fuels mini jobs bonanza

Busy Bees nurseries are recruiting a number of new team members in the Harrogate area.

Busy Bees at Harrogate South Drive, Busy Bees at Harrogate Pannal Ash, Busy Bees at Harrogate Cornwall Road, Busy Bees Ripon and Busy Bees at Harrogate Hornbeam Park, now have a host of open positions as demand for childcare increased in the region.

Danielle Catton, Centre Director at Busy Bees at Harrogate South Drive, said: “With restrictions being lifted and offices starting to reopen, the demand for childcare in the region has truly increased – so we’re thrilled to be recruiting for the best talent to join our team.

“We’re on the lookout for qualified practitioners especially, but also nursery assistants and chefs. We believe every team member in our nursery is essential to deliver the highest possible standards of childcare and give every child the best start in life – we’re looking forward to meeting enthusiastic, driven community members with a passion for childcare.

“If you want to help make a difference to every child’s life, then get in touch – we can’t wait to hear from you."

Busy Bees says starting school is an important milestone for every child and their family.

It aims to do all it can to support and celebrate this transition, ensuring that children are well prepared for their next stage of learning.

Those keen to apply for a job, are advised to visit Busy Bees’ website to find out more about the wide range of positions available, from entry-level roles as nursery assistants to qualified practitioners.

Alongside unlimited access to UP, the nursery’s innovative early years learning platform, successful entrants will have the opportunity to develop throughout their career path, with many opportunities to gain further qualifications should they wish to do so.

To find out more about the available positions, visit: busybeeschildcare.co.uk/current-vacancies