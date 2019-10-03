Explorer Scout Alex tells of life-changing leadership course

Explorer Scout Alex Romanec, 17, was selected by Knaresborough Rotary Club to attend a week-long residential Rotary Youth Leadership course (RYLA) during August.

Alex recently gave a presentation to club members about his experiences which he described as ‘life changing’.

Rotary has been running RYLA courses for more than 20 years and has helped many adults to develop their personal skills as a leader.

A Rotary Club spokesman said: “The club is proud of the system of helping to develop the leaders of tomorrow and will be looking for a young person to attend a course in 2020. For more information go to www.knaresborough.rotary1040.org.”