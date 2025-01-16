Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The owners of a 400-year-old stately home are to take over a much-loved Knaresborough pub that survived two fires.

A former Harrogate Pub of the Year winner, this traditional brick-built village inn famously managed to bounce back from a major blaze in the kitchen in November 2020 before being hit by another smaller fire in August 2023 which led to its closure.

Under the new ownership of Mark and Clare Oglesby from Goldsborough Hall, the historic 19th-century pub has undergone a complete kitchen refit and will re-open its doors at 4pm on Friday, January 31.

Mr Oglesby said: “We’re committed to keeping The Tiger true to its roots. It had a stellar reputation throughout Yorkshire before a tragic kitchen fire caused it to close over a year ago, so we’re excited to bring back much of what made it special.

The Tiger Inn, a former Harrogate Pub of the Year winner, is ready to reopen in Coneythorpe near Knaresborough. (Picture contributed)

"The new business is headed up by our operations director Neil Doogan, while the previous manager Heidi and head chef Tom are also returning.”

The Tiger Inn has long been celebrated as a destination pub, offering proper food at proper prices.

Located just off the A59/A1 eight miles from Harrogate, the new owners are dedicated to continuing that tradition, keeping as much of the original menus as possible with hearty dishes and inviting atmosphere.

But further changes are planned to improve this much-loved pub.

Among the plans are:

Making the Tiger Inn more welcoming to walkers and dog owners.

Creating an enclosed beer garden in the spring to make a more secure and enjoyable outside space for all.

Creating a small function room that can be used for small groups, kids parties and village events.

Despite the arrival of a new era for the Tiger Inn, the promise will remain of something for everyone to enjoy without breaking the bank, from classic pies to Sunday roasts and seasonal specials.