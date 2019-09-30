Exciting safari event heads to Harrogate - Here's everything you need to know

As wildlife lovers celebrate World Animal Day this week, some of the biggest names in conservation are preparing to descend on Harrogate.

The Wildlife and Safari Travel Show will showcase the world’s top conservation travel experiences and speakers in a two-day extravaganza at Harrogate Convention Centre on October 12 and 13.

The show aims to inspire visitors to join the quest to protect rare and endangered species and their environments. The show supports conservation campaign, Explorers against Extinction, which launches its Focus for Survival photography exhibition this week.

The initiative features a stunning collection of endangered wildlife images kindly donated by professional and celebrity wildlife photographers, including TV stars Gordon Buchanan, Simon Reeve and Levison Wood, which will be on display at the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show.

There will also be a premiere of the charity’s Sketch for Survival wildlife art exhibition, which features work by celebrity supporters including Dame Judi Dench, Sir Ranulph Fiennes, Rachel Riley and Sophie Thompson.

Guests can also catch a screening of Side of a Horn, a new film about Africa’s poaching war from writer and director Toby Wosskow, who was born and raised in Sheffield, and executive producer Sir Richard Branson.

Africa travel expert Tim Henshall, of Kamageo, who has witnessed how conservation efforts have grown the gorilla population in Uganda, will be joined at the show by a full-size animatronic mountain gorilla, Rushenya.

The Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards exhibition is exclusive to the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show. Founded in 2015 by conservation enthusiasts Tom Sullam and Paul Joynson-Hicks, the annual competition highlights the importance of conserving wildlife through a positive and upbeat message.

Chris Erasmus, of the Wildlife and Safari Travel Show, said: “All too often we only hear about the negative environmental issues impacting our wonderful planet. So we’re pleased to shine a spotlight on the positive work our wildlife and conservation partners are achieving in the wild.

“We know people get engaged when programmes like Blue Planet, Our Planet, Dynasties and Serengeti hits our screens – and our show presents the perfect destination for visitors to research, plan and start their own wildlife travel adventure.”

For the full show programme and to book tickets visit: https://wildlifesafarishow.com