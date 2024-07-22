Exciting night in Harrogate in prospect as 'superstar' indie rock band singer rolls into town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The star of a famous band from the last golden era of quintessentially British indie rock is coming to play a gig in Harrogate.

Rooster's Unplugged will see the family-owned Harrogate craft beer brewery present a solo set by The View’s Kyle Falconer.

The lead singer of the Scottish indie rock band will be performing at Rooster's Taproom on Saturday, September 7.

Formed in Dundee in 2005, by 2007 the four-piece group were in the top five at a time when the charts were dominated by the Arctic Monkeys, Kaiser Chiefs, Razorlight and The Libertines.

Along with number three hit Same Jeans, Kyle and the band became household names thanks to songs like Wasted Little DJs and Superstar Tradesman which were mostly co-written by Falconer and the band’s bass guitarist Kieren Webster.

Hats Off to the Buskers, The View's debut album recorded by Oasis producer Owen Morris, topped the UK charts in January 2007 and was nominated for the 2007 Mercury Music Prize.

Amid the hullabaloo, Falconer became a well-known face in the music press with his boyish looks and mischievous grin.

Since then, music fashions and the industry, itself, have changed and traditional British guitar bands no longer rule the world.

But The View have endured, performing across the world, including the USA and Japan.

As well as still playing with the band on occasions, Kyle Falconer Kyle has released two well-received solo albums in recent years - No, Thank You in 2018 and No Love Songs for Laura in 2021, the latter inspired by his relationship with his romantic partner.

The Rooster's gig will see the thirtysomething performing an acoustic set featuring a mix of songs from his career to date.

The support acts include Liverpool-based musician Paul 'Silky' White and Leeds-based musician Micky P Kerr.

Information and tickets :https://www.roosters.co.uk/products/kyle-falconer-unplugged

Meanwhile, Rooster’s Taproom’s popular Really Funny Comedy Club is to return on Thursday, September 26.