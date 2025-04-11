'Exciting new restoration' is planned for Harrogate's oldest museum

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

North Yorkshire Council has launched a public consultation over the prospective restoration of Harrogate's oldest museum.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The site of the Royal Pump Room Museum was built by Isaac Shutt in 1842 to provide shelter for the town’s affluent visitors as they took the famous waters.

Located at Crown Place, the sulphur and iron waters were dispensed from the wells beneath the building from an ornately decorated octagonal wooden counter by spa assistants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The slow decline of Harrogate’s as a spa destination saw the building converted into the town’s museum in 1953.

The Royal Pump Room Museum in Harrogate was built by Isaac Shutt in 1842 to provide shelter for the town’s affluent visitors as they took the famous waters. (Picture contributed)

A £20,000 refurbishment programme at The Royal Pump Room Museum took place in 2023, bringing a more modern feel to the space and to highlight the building’s original purpose.

North Yorkshire Council is now planning an exciting restoration project and new exhibition.

To gauge how people feel about the experience of visiting the museum at the moment, the council has launched an online survey in conjunction with The Audience Agency.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: "We’re carrying out this survey to help us learn more about our current and potential visitors, in order to understand how we can give you the best possible experience.

"Even if you have never visited us before or haven't been for a long, we'd like to hear from you."

The deadline for completing the survey is Monday, May 5, 2025.

Anyone who fills it in will have the chance to enter a prize draw to win a £50 Love2Shop voucher.

Harrogate Pump Room Survey link: https://research.audiencesurveys.org/s/ix1qef