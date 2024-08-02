Exciting new exhibition to open this weekend in Harrogate in Dan Baldwin's first solo show in the North since 2007

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An independent Harrogate gallery is to launch one of the most highly-anticipated new exhibitions by a northern artist this weekend.

Located at 15 Cheltenham Mount in Harrogate, RedHouse Gallery is to present The Pursuit Of Happiness – Dan Baldwin’s first dazzling solo exhibition in the north of England since 2007.

Running from Saturday, August 3, the show effortlessly combines a painterly collage style with the graphic sensibilities of Andy Warhol, Jean Michel Basquiat, and Roy Lichenstein, creating something uniquely his own, sometimes psychedelically beautiful.

The new series of paintings, prints and ceramics can be viewed alongside Dan Baldwin’s iconic swallow series Love And Light.

Being launched in Harrogate this weekend - The Pursuit Of Happiness, artist Dan Baldwin’s first dazzling solo exhibition in the north of England since 2007. (Picture contributed)

Born in 1972 in Manchester, United Kingdom, Baldwin went on to receive his BA from Kent Institute of Art and Design in 1995 before going on to international success.

The versatility of Dan’s style has led to a number of artistic collaborations, ranging from artist Sara Berman to musician Paolo Nutini.

The stunning new collection, in the artist’s own words, focuses on “how painting and colour - along with nature - have been a healing factor over the last four years”, with a return to nature functioning as a form of therapy.

The result is a true serotonin boost, filled with an abundance of colour.

The work "is more abstract, but totally conscious, every mark and element is selected very carefully to get this perfect balance," said the artist.

Dan Baldwin: The Pursuit Of Happiness, August 3-31, Monday to Saturday 10am-5pm.

For more information visit: https://www.redhouseoriginals.com/